New Release: 'The Songs of Tony Sly: A Tribute' Out October 29

Legendary San Francisco-based punk label Fat Wreck Chords has announced the release of The Songs of Tony Sly: A Tribute. Set for an October 29 release, the 26-track covers album was recently compiled to celebrate the life of the late No Use For A Name frontman Tony Sly, who died July 31, 2012, at age 41.

Featuring bands such as Rise Against, NOFX, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Bad Religion, the Bouncing Souls, Frank Turner and many more covering No Use For A Name songs, The Songs of Tony Sly: A Tribute is a unique showcase of Sly’s poetic and philosophical songwriting gift delivered through this varied assemblage of artists, fans and musical colleagues.

Profits from the sale of the album will go toward the Tony Sly Memorial Fund (http://www.tonysly.org), which has been established to assist Sly’s wife, Brigitte, and their daughters, Fiona and Keira.

Here, Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem does a soulful acoustic cover of "Capo 4th Fret."

With over one million albums sold collectively throughout its 25-year career, No Use For A Name are one of the most successful and prolific acts to come out of the ’90s skate-punk scene. In 1987, at age 17, Sly joined No Use For A Name and immediately proved to be an essential part of the band due to his knack for effortless songwriting. He helped the band release its full-length debut, Incognito, in 1990, which was produced by Bad Religion guitarist/songwriter and Epitaph Records label head Brett Gurewitz and released by Bay Area record label, New Red Archives.

In 1993, No Use For A Name would go on to sign with Fat Wreck Chords for the release of their album The Daily Grind. But it would be the release of the band’s next full-length album, Leche Con Carne, in 1995 that would be credited for providing the band with an increase in wider popularity. This album featured the song “Soulmate” which was the first Fat Wreck Chords single to ever receive airplay on MTV.

Collectively, Sly recorded nine studio and live albums with No Use For A Name and spent 23 years extensively touring the world, including five Warped Tour stints and countless music festivals throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America.

Sly was loved and respected by a wide variety of artists and musicians, and nowhere is that more evident than the roster of contributors to The Songs of Tony Sly: A Tribute. Bands from the Americas, Europe, Australia, UK, and even Israel contributed to this final chapter in the storied career of No Use For A Name and serves as an essential body of work honoring Sly’s celebrated talent and memory.

The Songs of Tony Sly: A Tribute track listing:

01. Karina Denike – “Biggest Lie”

02. Mad Caddies – “AM”

03. Strung Out – “Soulmate”

04. Rise Against – “For Fiona”

05. Bad Religion – “Let It Slide”

06. NOFX – “The Shortest Pier”

07. Snuff – “On The Outside”

08. The Bouncing Souls – “Homecoming”

09. Old Man Markley – “Feel Good Song of the Year”

10. Lagwagon – “Discomfort Inn”

11. Teenage Bottlerocket – “Via Munich”

12. Frank Turner – “Keira”

13. Get Dead – “Premedicated Murder”

14. Pennywise – “Devonshire and Crown”

15. Alkaline Trio – “Straight from the Jacket”

16. Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem – “Capo 4th Fret”

17. Yellowcard – “Already Won”

18. Swingin’ Utters – “Not Your Savoir”

19. The Flatliners – “Fireball”

20. Simple Plan – “Justified Black Eye”

21. Useless ID – “Frances Stewart”

22. Jon Snodgrass & the Dead Peasants – “On The Outside”

23. American Steel – “Dark Corner”

24. Frenzal Rhomb – “Flying South”

25. Anti-Flag – “Toaster in the Bathtub”

26. Joey Cape with Scorpios – International You Day”

