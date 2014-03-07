Premiere: Suzie Brown's "28 Days" from her Upcoming Release 'Almost There'

I am so psyched to share the song that has been in my head for minutes and seconds and hours and...well, when you listen you'll get the idea.

It's "28 Days" from Nashville-based Suzie Brown's upcoming album, Almost There, due to hit on May 6, 2014.

This hauntingly beautiful ballad is surrounded on the album by a nice mix of catchy country pop songs that will get your feet tapping and body moving. But don't get too happy. Sweet and sadly delicate sentiments make an appearance as well, in a good way, of course.

Brown shares, "'28 Days' is a moody meditative ballad about time crawling by when you have a broken heart - and waiting for that elusive turning point that'll bring you to the other side."

List to "28 Days" here:

Brown, a singer/songwriter and cardiologist (I know, right?!), is without a doubt a skilled songwriter and musician. Almost There is a collection of eleven folk-infused, country inspired tunes that was produced by Oliver Wood (The Wood Brothers) and recorded live in seven days at Nashville’s famed Sound Emporium studio.

“Fallen Down” is a heartbroken tribute to the 2012 events at Sandy Hook Elementary School. “Everywhere I Go” is a love song with Cajun-bayou undertones featuring a melodica and washboard that exclaims, “Gonna rub you in my skin like a lotion and let the smell seep into my brain... gonna mix you up into a magic potion, and we'll never have to be apart again.” “Be With Me,” is a slow-burning, R&B-tinged ballad. This soulful entreaty to a troubled lover honors the brokenness both partners bring to the relationship.

Another favorites is "Sugar Blues," with it's buttermilk biscuity delicious lyrics and buoyant groove.

2014 not only brings a new album for Brown, but a relocation from her musical stomping grounds of Philadelphia - where she was a part-time clinical cardiologist and sold out famed venues like The Tin Angel - to Nashville where she recorded Almost There.

Having loved music from a young age and participated in musicals and a capella groups, Brown’s academic career was focused on medicine, ultimately leading her to a career as a research cardiologist in Philadelphia. But the music that she always loved kept calling and after a chance performance at a friend’s wedding in 2008, Brown started writing songs and released her first EP the following year. She recorded her first full length, Heartstrings, in 2011 at Milkboy Studios in Philadelphia, which was produced by Barrie Maguire (Amos Lee).

While performing, recording and winning musical accolades like Mountain Stage New Song regional finalist 2013 and Philadelphia Magazine’s 2010 Best of Philly for music talent, Brown has no intention of abandoning her medical career and is currently a clinical cardiologist specializing in heart failure at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Each makes me need the other,” explains Brown. “There's a part of me that loves being a doctor and giving to other people, but it can be hard – you come last behind the patient, behind the patient’s family and the rest of your team… You need to be there for all of them before you think about yourself.” Brown admits. “Music is the total opposite. It's all about me and how I’m feeling. I love having space to be vulnerable."

Put a marker on your calendar for May 6. I'm only sorry you have to wait that long to hear the rest!

More at http://www.suziebrownsongs.com/

