Run Boy Run’s "Spin a Golden Thread" — Exclusive Song Premiere

Today we’re pleased to share the track “Spin a Golden Thread” from Tucson-based band, Run Boy Run.

Pulsating rhythmic strings are overlaid with a driving mandolin strum and tight vocal harmonies. The song subtly builds in intensity as it repeats into a skillful fiddle solo.

The band's Matt Rolland shares, "'Spin a golden thread' is Run Boy Run's glowing portrayal of the many threads that bind a relationship. Opening with a rhythmic pulse on the cello reminiscent of a heartbeat, played acoustically but given extra warmth by a double Fender reverb amp in the studio, this pulsing drive is soon passed to the bass and violins as a trio of mellifluous voices enter, Grace Rolland on lead and Bekah Sandoval Rolland and Jen Sandoval providing close harmony lines that weave and dance across the melody. The track resonates with warmth, in part from the vintage Neumann U47 and U87 mics used in the studio for the strings and mandolin, and in part from the emotional playing and singing of the band.."

There are sure to be even more gems on their upcoming album Something to Someone due out October 28 on Sky Island Records.

Hailing from Tucson, AZ, the five piece Run Boy Run count Rhiannon Giddens of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, NPR's A Prairie Home Companion host Garrison Keillor, and The Lumineers producer Ryan Hadlock, among their growing legion of admirers.

The band is brother and sister Matt Rolland (fiddle, guitar) and Grace Rolland (cello, vocals), sisters Bekah Sandoval Rolland (fiddle, vocals) and Jen Sandoval (mandolin, vocals) and bass player Jesse Allen. They blend bluegrass, folk and the old timey American vernacular with touches of classical and turn of the century details. Something to Someone was recorded at historic Bear Creek Studios in Woodinville, WA with producers Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers) and Jerry Streeter (Brandi Carlile, Elephant Revival), whose attention to detail shines. With three strong female voices, singing separately or in harmony, Run Boy Run's sound is in their collective blood. Their new release is due out 10/28/14. Find out more at runboyrunband.comTour Dates:

10/15 - Arcata CA @ Arcata Playhouse

10/16 - Oakland CA @ Folk Alliance Region West Showcase

10/17 - Berkeley CA @ Ashkenaz

10/18 - San Rafael CA @ Studio 55

10/19 - San Francisco CA @ Thee Parkside

10/21 - Milwaukee WI @ Shank Hall

10/23 - Mahtomedi MN @ Chautauqua Fine Arts Center

10/24 - Fergus Falls MN @ Fergus Falls Performing Arts Center

10/25 - Red Wing MN @ TB Sheldon Theatre

10/26 - Grand Rapids MN @ Reif Center

10/30 - Albuquerque NM @ Low Spirits

10/31 - Phoenix AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

11/13 - New Haven CT @ Cafe 9

11/14 - Manchester NH @ Dana Center, Saint Anselm College

11/15 - Randolph VT @ Chandler Performing Arts Center

11/16 - West Hartford CT @ First Church of Christ