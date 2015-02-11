Sam Lewis “3/4 Time” — Exclusive Song Premiere

Here’s a swinging’ Van Morrison-tinged, laid back feel good little ditty by Nashville’s country-soul slinger Sam Lewis.

It’s “3/4 Time,” the first cut from the the follow-up album to his critically acclaimed self-titled debut. The album, Waiting On You will be released on April 21.

With some superb instrumental interjections and excellent vocals, this solid singalong left me smiling.

You go Sam Lewis!

Lewis shares, “'3/4 Time' was born in Nashville and finished in rural England. It initially began as a response to the simple fact of my new batch of material lacking an up-beat 'happy' song. The lyrics changed significantly from start to finish because I wasn't happy with the pessimistic tone that was taking shape. The glass is usually half full to me and I felt inclined to convey more of that mindset than taking the song down some negative path which was where it was obviously headed in the beginning. Sometimes 'happy' songs come from frustrating situations and may even inspire us or at least make us feel like we are not alone. I only hope this comes across when you listen to 3/4 Time even though the song is actually in 4/4."

Lewis has drawn comparisons to greats such Leon Russell, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. No Depression spoke of him highly, stating "it's like seeing Al Green for the first time." Watch his performance of "Time Of The Preacher" on Music City Roots below, where host Craig Havighurst called his songs "Americana with a groovy twist."

For Waiting On You, Lewis enlisted Nashville's top brass musicians including guitar hero Kenny Vaughan (Marty Stuart), Darrell Scott, Mickey Raphael, Will Kimbrough, and The McCrary Sisters. This past fall, Lewis also toured with Stuart as well as Leon Russell and Chris Stapleton.

Find out more at http://samlewistunes.com/