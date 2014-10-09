'On Such a Full Sea Are We Now Afloat' by Oh Cassius! — Exclusive EP Premiere

Today we’re excited to share the full stream of On Such a Full Sea Are We Now Aloat by Oh, Cassius!

Equal parts haunting vocals and idiosyncratic string ensembles, On Such a Full Sea Are We Now Aloat is just different enough to open your mind, but just familiar enough to lull you into its rhythmic languor.

John Torres and Meredith DiMenna really step up here with a collection of deep and fresh singular songs. Just when you think you’ll slip into a traditional singer/songwriter acoustic guitar number, in comes a lilting groove, a whistle, a clap, a slightly off center string line. And was that a kazoo?

On Such a Full Sea We Now Aloat gathers all these elements and more into an EP of subtle genius.

Torres and DiMenna share, “The record is called On Such a Full Sea Are We Now Afloat because of all the positive factors that came together to help us create it, from the growth in our local scene in Bridgeport, to the musicians who played on it, as well as all the people that contributed to our crowdsourcing campaign.The response so far has been overwhelming and we’re really excited to release it to a wider audience."

Listen here:

Oh, Cassius! plays beautiful and haunting songs that are simultaneously classic and modern. The Connecticut duo is where Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris meets Of Monsters and Men and they release their debut EP, On Such a Full Sea Are We Now Afloat on October 14 via INgrooves.

On Such a Full Sea Are We Now Afloat is the producing debut of Grammy-nominated engineer, Brendan Muldowney and features an impressive roster of top musicians including bass player Michael Libramento (Grace Potter and the Nocturnals), drummer Chuck Palmer (RJD2), cellist Dave Eggar (Coldplay, Frank Ocean), drummer Zachary Alford (David Bowie, B52s) and a duet with Barsuk Records’ artists, Mates of State.

Oh, Cassius! is John Torres & Meredith DiMenna. It’s possible that Meredith saved John’s life on a backwoods-hiking trip by just being at the right place at the right time. It’s possible that John saved Meredith’s life by writing a song that switched from major to minor in the right place at the right time. It’s impossible to know for sure, but what is for certain is that the members of Oh, Cassius! are the beneficiaries of a hyperactive and strange muse who began appearing to them in the spring of 2012, and who caused them to collaborate on material so odd and fresh that, even though they thought they were making a singer/songwriter record, they were awarded a 2013 Connecticut Music Award in the category of “Best Other”.

After making some waves online with their guerilla style acoustic pop-hit-covers of everyone from One Direction and MGMT to Macklemore and Rihanna, Oh, Cassius! is ready to present their debut.

Find out more at www.ohcassius.com