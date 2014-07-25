Sucré Announce September U.S. Tour

Sucré — the solo project of singer Stacy King (Eisley) — has announced its first-ever tour this summer.

Kicking off September 4 in Houston, the run continues through eastern U.S. markets including Atlanta, Nashville, Washington DC, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and more before concluding September 23 in Dallas.

The Honey Trees and Merriment will support all dates, and The Honey Trees will also serve as King's backing band for Sucré's headlining sets.

Sucré is currently finishing work on a five-song EP of new material, to be released prior to the tour. The EP will be the follow-up to her 2012 debut album, A Minor Bird.

Check out this video of “Light Up”

SUCRÉ 2014 TOUR DATES:

Sept 4 — Houston, TX -- Fitzgerald's Downstairs

Sept 5 — Austin, TX -- Stubb's Jr.

Sept 6 — Monroe, LA -- Live Oak Bar & Ballroom

Sept 7 — New Orleans, LA -- The Parish at House of Blues

Sept 9 — Atlanta, GA -- Vinyl

Sept 10 — Nashville, TN -- 12th & Porter

Sept 12 — Washington, DC -- DC9

Sept 13 — Boston, MA -- David Friend Recital Hall

Sept 14 — Uncasville, CT -- Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

Sept 15 — New York, NY -- Marlin Room at Webster Hall

Sept 16 — Philadelphia, PA -- Milkboy

Sept 18 — Pittsburgh, PA -- The Smiling Moose Upstairs

Sept 19 — Columbus, OH -- The Basement

Sept 20 — Evanston, IL -- SPACE

Sept 21 — Springfield, MO -- Outland Ballroom

Sept 22 — Tulsa, OK -- The Vanguard

Sept 23 — Dallas, TX -- Cambridge Room at House of Blues

More at sucreofficial.com