Survival Guide Premieres New Single, "January Shock"

Indie rock artist Survival Guide has debuted new single, "January Shock.”

It’s the first track to be released off Survival Guide's upcoming debut album, Way To Go, which is set for a Spring 2015 release.

The band also just played South By Southwest 2015 in Austin, TX.

About the inspiration behind "January Shock," Whitehurst explains, "'January Shock' was inspired by the way people seem to keep thinking the world is going to end at any moment, and how it makes people apathetic about their own futures. Hopefully the uplifting chorus will help get people out of the doldrums!"

Survival Guide is an artistic endeavor featuring California vocalist and keyboardist Emily Whitehurst. Her music falls somewhere between indie rock and electronic, always with descriptive, storytelling lyrics, strong vocals and a sprinkle of pop.

After supporting Joan Jett, performing at First City Festival 2014 (Beck, The National, Phantogram) and recording a freshman full-length album, Survival Guide was named one of the Top 12 Bay Area Bands of 2014 by San Francisco's premier rock radio station, Live 105.

The upcoming album, entitled Way To Go, conjures feelings of a dark modern fairytale and showcases Whitehurst's vocal range and talent, following two previously released 7" vinyl singles, "Hot Lather Machine" and "Wildcat,” released on San Francisco's Side With Us Records.

Find out more at srvvlgd.com.