Tall Tales and the Silver Lining Share New Single "Unknown Forces"

Other Music Recording Co., the eclectic label born out of the long-running and influential New York City record shop, announces the signing of Tall Tales and the Silver Lining, an L.A.-based musical project of songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Trevor Beld-Jimenez, with the release of the new track "Unknown Forces."

Self-described as California gospel pop, with songs performed live and in the studio by Beld-Jimenez and a steady cast of musicians, poets, filmmakers, and fine artists, Beld-Jimenez is putting the finishing touches on his album, to be released on Other Music Recording Co. this winter.

Beld-Jimenez was born in the Inland Empire, lived for many years on the coast, and now resides in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter.

Tall Tales and the Silver Lining are in the midst of a September residency at L.A.s Harvard and Stone, and will be performing in NYC during CMJ 2014. All live dates below.

Tour Dates:

Sep 16 Los Angeles, CA @ Harvard and Stone w/ Two Sheds

Sep 23 Los Angeles, CA @ Harvard and Stone w/ Little Wings

Sep 30 Los Angeles, CA @ Harvard and Stone w/ The Blank Tapes

Oct 11 Riverside, CA @ Back to the Grind

Oct 18 Paso Robles, CA @ Calcareous Winery w/ Sparrows Gate

Oct 23 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool (Other Music Recording Co. CMJ showcase w/ Xylouris White, Invisible Familiars & 75 Dollar Bill)

