The Tallest Man On Earth Releases New Song — Listen Now!

Anyone who watched the beautiful trailer announcing The Tallest Man On Earth’s new album and first since 2012, Dark Bird Is Home, was offered a glimpse of the title track and what is sure to be an album favorite of many.

Today, following the release of debut single, “Sagres,” The Tallest Man (aka Swedish artist Kristian Matsson) shares with the world the title track in its entirety.

“Suddenly the day gets you down // but this is not the end // no, this is fine.” What starts as an intimate, comforting solo number – just Matsson and guitar, builds into a powerful full band performance. It’s the perfect way to close out The Tallest Man On Earth’s most personal and direct album to date.

The Tallest Man On Earth’s Dark Bird Is Home is out May 12 on Dead Oceans and available for pre-order now. All iTunes and SC Distribution pre-orders come with instant free downloads of “Sagres” and “Dark Bird Is Home.” The Tallest Man On Earth will kick off his first ever full band tour on May 13. Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear and Hiss Golden Messenger will support. All dates are below.

Listen to The Tallest Man On Earth’s “Dark Bird Is Home”:

Listen to “Sagres”:

Dark Bird Is Home album trailer:

The Tallest Man On Earth Tour Dates:

Wed. May 13 - Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre *

Thu. May 14 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre *

Sat. May 16 - Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre *

Mon. May 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

Tue. May 19 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

Thu. May 21 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

Fri. May 22 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst #

Tue. May 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

Wed. May 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Thu. May 28 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

Fri. May 29 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center *

Sun. May 31 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre – SOLD OUT *

Mon. June 1 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

Wed. June 3 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

Fri. June 19-Sun. June 21 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Fri. June 19-Sun. June 21 - Scheessel, De @ Hurricane Festival

Fri. June 19-Sun. June 21 - Munich, DE @ Southside Festival

Tue. June 23 - London, UK @ Koko – SOLD OUT

Wed. June 24 - Antwerp, BE @ Openlucht Theater

Thu. June 25 - Paris, FR @ Divan Du Monde – SOLD OUT

Sun. June 28 - Stockholm, SE @ Göta Lejon – SOLD OUT

Mon. June 29 - Stockholm, SE @ Göta Lejon – SOLD OUT

Tue. June 30 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller – SOLD OUT

Thu. July 2 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik – SOLD OUT

Sat. June 27–Sat. July 4 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

Fri. July 17-Sun. July19 - Louisville, KY @ Forecastle

Fri. July 17 – Sat. July 18 - Eaux Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

Fri. July 31 – Sun. Aug. 2 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Sat. Oct. 3 - Oslo, NO @ Opera House ^

Sun. Oct. 4 - Göteborg, SE @ Konserthuset ^

Mon. Oct. 5 - Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus ^

Tue. Oct. 6 - Umea, SE @ Idun ^

Thu. Oct. 8 - Linköping, SE @ Crusell ^

Fri. Oct. 9 - Falun, SE @ Magasinet ^

Sat. Oct. 10 - Arhus, DK @ Voxhall ^

Mon. Oct. 12 - Cologne, DK @ E-Werk ^

Tue. Oct 13 - Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s ^

Wed. Oct. 14 - Vienna, AT @ Arena ^

Thu. Oct. 15 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz ^

Fri. Oct. 16 - Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus ^

Sat. Oct. 17 - Paris, FR @ La Cigal ^

Mon. Oct. 19 - London, UK @ Roundhouse ^

Tue. Oct. 20 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC ^

Wed. Oct. 21 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^

Fri. Oct. 23 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ^

Sat. Oct. 24 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr ^

Sun. Oct. 25 - Brussels, BE @ AB ^

Tue. Oct. 27 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega ^

* with Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear

# with Hiss Golden Messenger

^ with Phil Cook

The Tallest Man On Earth online: www.thetallestmanonearth.com.