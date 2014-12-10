Taylor Berrett to Release Debut Album 'Great Falls' March 10 — Preview "Those Days" Now

Singer-songwriter Taylor Berrett will be releasing his debut album, Great Falls, on March 10, 2015, via Warner Bros. Records.

The album embodies songwriting at its finest, with great artists like Paul Simon and Billy Joel as inspiration and Taylor's uniquely fun, uplifting, and poignant style at the heart.

He's already garnered heavy-hitting comparisons to John Mayer and Jason Mraz from Seventeen Magazine, and has MTV Buzzworthy saying, "His vocals are so heartfelt, you can't help but be sucked in."

As a taste to carry you over into the holidays, here's the track "Those Days."

The 22 year old from Virginia has always loved songs, and realized at an early age that he was desperate to follow in the footsteps of songwriters such as Stevie Wonder, the Elton John/Bernie Taupin team, and Chris Martin.

As a teenager, Taylor was signed to the production company of SRP with Carl Sturken and Evan Rogers (best known for signing and developing Rihanna). From there, he further developed his craft and was led to iconic songwriter Kara Dioguardi. Kara signed Taylor to her publishing company and brought him to Warner Bros. Records, bringing it full circle at the home of many classic artists, including Taylor's favorite, Paul Simon.

Signed to WBR after just one showcase, Taylor started work on Great Falls. The album - recorded in London and produced by Jake Gosling, the UK-based multi-platinum producer and songwriter most known for his work with Ed Sheeran, Christina Perri and One Direction - is a collection of fun and unique songs, with lyrics timeless and wise beyond Taylor's years.

Taylor is out on the road supporting Alex Clare for the remainder of 2014, with stops still to come in Dallas, Atlanta, Philly, DC, Boston, and New York.

Tour Dates with Alex Clare:

12/10 Emos - Austin, TX

12/11 House of Blues - Houston, TX

12/13 White Rabbit - San Antonio, TX

12/14 House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

12/15 Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

12/17 TLA - Philadelphia, PA

12/18 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

12/20 House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

12/21 Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

12/22 Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

12/23 Irving Plaza - New York, NY

Find out more at http://download.taylorberrettmusic.com