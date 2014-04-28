Taylor Guitars 40th Anniversary Factory Tour

I don’t know about you, but I'm always intrigued to discover how things are made. And when we’re talking about guitars, let’s just say I’m into it times a thousand.

It’s not just the steps it takes to create each gorgeous guitar. It’s the people who work on them, the skilled craftsmen and women who touch each and every neck and body and inlay and fret and … well, you get the idea.

My recent trip to the Taylor Guitars factory in El Cajon, California, is a case in point.

From raw wood from all over the world to the precise craftsmanship involved in each and every step in the manufacturing process, hundreds of touch points occur throughout the production process.

In addition to our factory tour, we also had the opportunity to sit down and have a chat with Founder Bob Taylor, master luthier Andy Powers and David Hosler, the mastermind behind Taylor's new Expression System 2. Look for those video interviews soon!

Below, we share a few photos from our day of guitar-building delights. Check back soon for more!

Find out more at taylorguitars.com.