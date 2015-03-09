Tim Snider and Caio Andreatta’s “With You” – Exclusive Song Premiere

Today we’re thrilled to share the premiere of Tim Snider and Caio Andreatta’s “With You.”

The track takes the best of Brazilian influences and meticulous songcraft to create an irresistable acoustic-based gem.

When Portland-based musician, Tim Snider headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2012 he had no idea that he was about to meet his musical twin, Caio Andreatta.

From these two very diverse musicians, drawing on a musical history developed almost 7,000 miles apart, the album In Brazil was born.

“With You” spotlights the duo’s ability to seamlessly blend world, folk, jazz and pop styles.

”We as songwriters can often get caught up in writing about sadness and complex emotions,” Snider shares. “’With You’ is an unapologetically happy tribute to the one you’re with and how the right person can change your perspective." Right on!

Take a listen below, and check out upcoming tour dates below.

Tim & Caio In Brazil Tour:

MAR 27 SALEM, OR -THE GOV CUP

MAR 28 CORVALIS, OR-CLOUD AND KELLY'S

MAR 31 REDDING, CA- VINTAGE WINE BAR

APR 1 MARTINEZ, CA-ARMANDO’S

APR 2 CHICO, CA-THE 1078 GALLERY

APR 4 SPARKS, NV-THE CELEBRITY SHOWROOM

APR 7 SAN FRANCISCO, CA - THE HOTEL UTAH SALOON

APR 8 PETALUMA, OR-LAGUNITAS BREWERY

APR 9 EUGENE, OR-SAM BONDS

APR 10 BEND, OR -SPRING FESTIVAL

APR 11SEATTLE, WA-TBA

APR 12 ASTORIA, OR - FORT GEORGE

APR 14 HOOD RIVER, OR-SPRING HOUSE CELLARS

APR 15WALLA WALLA, WA - TBA

APR 17 OMAK, WA-OMAK PAC

APR 18 NACHES, WA - GOLD CREEK

APR 19 PORTLAND, OR-ALBERTA ROSE THEATER

Find out more at www.timsnidermusic.com.