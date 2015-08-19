Trevor Hall ‘KALA’ —Exclusive Album Premiere

We’re thrilled to premiere the brand new album from Trevor Hall, KALA.

Written in Hawaii and recorded in Los Angeles, the release marks the final chapter in a trilogy that chronicles Hall’s spiritual and musical journey over the past few years.

KALA, which means ‘time’ in Sanskrit, embodies the very essence of time, permeating in each of the album’s tracks.

Carried by Hall’s deep, earthy vocals and soft acoustic strumming, the album maintains a meditative quality throughout. It instantly draws you in, demanding you to pull away from the rush of daily life to breathe in its message.

”This album mirrors my journey with time, my journey to surrender more deeply to it,” Hall says.

“KALA is about time the healer, time the teacher, time the friend, and all the lessons within. My hope and prayer is that these songs and stories help inspire us to look at this journey of life in all its vastness rather than its limitation.”

The album officially releases this Friday, and is available for pre-order as a standard version with thirteen tracks or a deluxe version with three bonus tracks.

Listen to the full album right here, and view tour dates below.

Trevor Hall Tour Dates

2015-09-01 Hilton Head, SC – Rooftop Bar at Poseidon

2015-09-03 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

2015-09-04 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

2015-09-05 Floyd, VA – Floyd Yoga Jam

2015-09-06 Myrtle Beach, SC – The Boathouse

2015-09-12 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

2015-09-13 Joshua Tree, CA – BhakiFest

2015-09-15 San Francisco, CA - Slims

2015-09-17 Portland, OR – Star Theater

2015-09-18 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

2015-09-19 Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

2015-09-22 Billings, MT – Pub Station

2015-09-23 Laramie, WY – Gryphon Theater

2015-09-24 Boulder, CO – Fox Theater

2015-09-25 Boulder, CO – Fox Theater

2015-10-09 Gainesville, FL – High Dive

2015-10-12 Orlando, FL – The Social

2015-10-13 Orlando, FL – The Social

2015-10-14 St. Petersburg, FL – The State Theater

2015-10-16 Jacksonville, FL – Freebird Live

2015-10-17 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

2015-10-18 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

2015-10-20 Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

2015-10-22 Madison, WI – The Majestic Theater

2015-10-23 Evanston, IL – SPACE

2015-10-25 Columbus, OH – Woodlands Park Street Saloon

2015-10-27 Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

2015-10-28 Boston, MA – Royale

2015-10-29 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

2015-10-30 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

