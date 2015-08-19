Trevor Hall ‘KALA’ —Exclusive Album Premiere

We’re thrilled to premiere the brand new album from Trevor Hall, KALA.
Written in Hawaii and recorded in Los Angeles, the release marks the final chapter in a trilogy that chronicles Hall’s spiritual and musical journey over the past few years.
KALA, which means ‘time’ in Sanskrit, embodies the very essence of time, permeating in each of the album’s tracks.
Carried by Hall’s deep, earthy vocals and soft acoustic strumming, the album maintains a meditative quality throughout. It instantly draws you in, demanding you to pull away from the rush of daily life to breathe in its message.
”This album mirrors my journey with time, my journey to surrender more deeply to it,” Hall says.
“KALA is about time the healer, time the teacher, time the friend, and all the lessons within. My hope and prayer is that these songs and stories help inspire us to look at this journey of life in all its vastness rather than its limitation.”
The album officially releases this Friday, and is available for pre-order as a standard version with thirteen tracks or a deluxe version with three bonus tracks.
Listen to the full album right here, and view tour dates below.
Trevor Hall Tour Dates
2015-09-01 Hilton Head, SC – Rooftop Bar at Poseidon
2015-09-03 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
2015-09-04 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater
2015-09-05 Floyd, VA – Floyd Yoga Jam
2015-09-06 Myrtle Beach, SC – The Boathouse
2015-09-12 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
2015-09-13 Joshua Tree, CA – BhakiFest
2015-09-15 San Francisco, CA - Slims
2015-09-17 Portland, OR – Star Theater
2015-09-18 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
2015-09-19 Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret
2015-09-22 Billings, MT – Pub Station
2015-09-23 Laramie, WY – Gryphon Theater
2015-09-24 Boulder, CO – Fox Theater
2015-09-25 Boulder, CO – Fox Theater
2015-10-09 Gainesville, FL – High Dive
2015-10-12 Orlando, FL – The Social
2015-10-13 Orlando, FL – The Social
2015-10-14 St. Petersburg, FL – The State Theater
2015-10-16 Jacksonville, FL – Freebird Live
2015-10-17 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
2015-10-18 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
2015-10-20 Columbia, MO – The Blue Note
2015-10-22 Madison, WI – The Majestic Theater
2015-10-23 Evanston, IL – SPACE
2015-10-25 Columbus, OH – Woodlands Park Street Saloon
2015-10-27 Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live
2015-10-28 Boston, MA – Royale
2015-10-29 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
2015-10-30 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
For more on Trevor Hall, visit www.trevorhallmusic.com.