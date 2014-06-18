Trevor Hall Releases ‘Chapter of the Forest’

Singer songwriter Trevor Hall surprised his fans with the sudden release of his new 12-track album Chapter of the Forest.
The album, which debuted at #3 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart and #17 on the iTunes Overall Albums chart, is available today via iTunes and the Vanguard Records store.
Hall posted the announcement yesterday morning via Facebook with the following note:
“Dear Villagers, IN FULLNESS OF HEART, I know a lot of y’all have been asking when the new album comes out. Just wanted to let you know that it comes out……TOMORROW!"
He further went on to announce, “Be sure to tune in tonight for the Livestream at 8:00pm Pacific. We’ll be rockin’ a bunch of new tunes off CHAPTER OF THE FOREST….Let’s do this.
Hall performed a live concert via his YouTube channel last night where he debuted some of the new songs including the single “Wish Man.”
Watch the performance here:
The 12 songs on Chapter of the Forest were born during a yearlong sabbatical where Hall returned to his beloved India, Nepal, Vermont, and Maine, and spent that time in deep reflection and spiritual connection embracing life-altering events.
Hall explains in his own words, “This album is inspired by simplicity, by the roots of life, and by the beauty that one finds in solitude and in nature. I am more excited than ever before due to the fact that this is the first record that I have done entirely on my own…purely from the heart.”
Listen to his track “Wish Man”:
Beginning this Thursday, June 19th, Trevor Hall will join the line-up with Michael Franti’s Soulshine Summer 2014 tour hitting 30+outdoor amphitheaters across the country. In the fall, Hall will embark on a headlining tour in support of Chapter of the Forest. Album tracklisting and tour dates below.
SOULSHINE SUMMER 2014 Tour
06-19 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl w/ Michael Franti
06-20 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre w/ Michael Franti
06-21 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre w/ Michael Franti
06-22 Tahoe, NV – Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena w/ Michael Franti
06-24 Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion
06-26 Vancouver, BC – PNE Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti
06-27 Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park w/ Michael Franti
06-28 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti
06-29 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield w/ Michael Franti
07-01 Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewery w/ Michael Franti
07-02 Ketchum, ID – Sun Valley Center w/ Michael Franti
07-03 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti
07-05 Santa Fe, NM – The Downs at Santa Fe w/ Michael Franti
07-08 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads w/ Michael Franti
07-10 Chicago, IL – First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island w/ Michael Franti
07-12 Des Moines, IA – Simon Estes Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti
07-13 Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River St Park w/ Michael Franti
07-15 Toronto, ON – Echo Beach at Molson Canadian Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti
07-17 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage w/ Michael Franti
07-18 Boston, MA – Bank of America Pavilion w/ Michael Franti
07-19 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion w/ Michael Franti
07-21 New York, NY – Pier 97 w/ Michael Franti
07-22 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann Center w/ Michael Franti
07-25 Wilmington, NC – Battleship Park w/ Michael Franti
07-26 Portsmouth, VA – nTelos Pavilion w/ Michael Franti
07-27 Charlotte, NC – Uptown Amphitheater at The Music Factory w/ Michael Franti
07-29 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti
07-30 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti
08-01 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Music Park w/ Michael Franti
08-02 Nashville, TN – The Woods at Fontanel w/ Michael Franti
