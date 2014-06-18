Trevor Hall Releases ‘Chapter of the Forest’

Singer songwriter Trevor Hall surprised his fans with the sudden release of his new 12-track album Chapter of the Forest.

The album, which debuted at #3 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart and #17 on the iTunes Overall Albums chart, is available today via iTunes and the Vanguard Records store.

Hall posted the announcement yesterday morning via Facebook with the following note:

“Dear Villagers, IN FULLNESS OF HEART, I know a lot of y’all have been asking when the new album comes out. Just wanted to let you know that it comes out……TOMORROW!"

He further went on to announce, “Be sure to tune in tonight for the Livestream at 8:00pm Pacific. We’ll be rockin’ a bunch of new tunes off CHAPTER OF THE FOREST….Let’s do this.

Hall performed a live concert via his YouTube channel last night where he debuted some of the new songs including the single “Wish Man.”

Watch the performance here:

The 12 songs on Chapter of the Forest were born during a yearlong sabbatical where Hall returned to his beloved India, Nepal, Vermont, and Maine, and spent that time in deep reflection and spiritual connection embracing life-altering events.

Hall explains in his own words, “This album is inspired by simplicity, by the roots of life, and by the beauty that one finds in solitude and in nature. I am more excited than ever before due to the fact that this is the first record that I have done entirely on my own…purely from the heart.”

Listen to his track “Wish Man”:

Beginning this Thursday, June 19th, Trevor Hall will join the line-up with Michael Franti’s Soulshine Summer 2014 tour hitting 30+outdoor amphitheaters across the country. In the fall, Hall will embark on a headlining tour in support of Chapter of the Forest. Album tracklisting and tour dates below.

SOULSHINE SUMMER 2014 Tour

06-19 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl w/ Michael Franti

06-20 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre w/ Michael Franti

06-21 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre w/ Michael Franti

06-22 Tahoe, NV – Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena w/ Michael Franti

06-24 Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion

06-26 Vancouver, BC – PNE Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti

06-27 Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park w/ Michael Franti

06-28 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti

06-29 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield w/ Michael Franti

07-01 Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewery w/ Michael Franti

07-02 Ketchum, ID – Sun Valley Center w/ Michael Franti

07-03 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti

07-05 Santa Fe, NM – The Downs at Santa Fe w/ Michael Franti

07-08 Kansas City, MO – Crossroads w/ Michael Franti

07-10 Chicago, IL – First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island w/ Michael Franti

07-12 Des Moines, IA – Simon Estes Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti

07-13 Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River St Park w/ Michael Franti

07-15 Toronto, ON – Echo Beach at Molson Canadian Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti

07-17 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage w/ Michael Franti

07-18 Boston, MA – Bank of America Pavilion w/ Michael Franti

07-19 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion w/ Michael Franti

07-21 New York, NY – Pier 97 w/ Michael Franti

07-22 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann Center w/ Michael Franti

07-25 Wilmington, NC – Battleship Park w/ Michael Franti

07-26 Portsmouth, VA – nTelos Pavilion w/ Michael Franti

07-27 Charlotte, NC – Uptown Amphitheater at The Music Factory w/ Michael Franti

07-29 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti

07-30 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti

08-01 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Music Park w/ Michael Franti

08-02 Nashville, TN – The Woods at Fontanel w/ Michael Franti

