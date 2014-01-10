Video Finds: Van Halen Goes Acoustic

In honor of Guitar World's February 2014 Van Halen cover, here's a little acoustic Van Halen for your listening pleasure.

This live in-studio recording is from a DVD called The Downtown Sessions, which was included within a special package of the band's 2012 album, A Different Kind of Truth.

The recording features David Lee Roth on vocals, Eddie Van Halen on guitar, Wolfgang Van Halen on bass and Alex Van Halen on drums.The DVD contains several songs shot live acoustically, including "Panama," "You and Your Blues" and "Beautiful Girls." Here's their Kinks cover, "You Really Got Me." Enjoy!You Really Got Me from Van Halen on Vimeo.