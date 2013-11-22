Video: Nicki Bluhm and The Gramblers on Conan, Plus Tour Dates Announced

Nicki Bluhm and The Gramblers made their late night television debut last night with an appearance on TBS’ Conan.

The band performed “Little Too Late,” the first single from their recently released self-titled album.

Watch the band perform “Little Too Late,” click here:

Nicki Bluhm and The Gramblers released their self-titled debut album in late August on Little Sur to glowing praise and landed #10 on the New Artist Billboard Chart. Other highlights for the band this year include a feature on CBS This Morning with veteran correspondent Anthony Mason and performances at Newport Folk Festival, Bonnaroo, Hangout Music Festival and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.

The band kicks off 2014 with a Winter tour including headlining dates at The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA and the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. The band will also make its debut appearance at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA in April.

Paste Magazine cheers, “Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers have already had a landmark year…” and Blurt raves, “Anyone who’s seen Nicki Bluhm perform live knows she’s the real deal.”

Tour dates:

DEC 31 | El Rey Theatre | Chico, CA $

JAN 16-19 | Jungle Jam | Jaco Beach, Costa Rica

JAN 23 | Soho | Santa Barbara, CA

JAN 25 | The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA

FEB 06 | The Moon | Tallahasse, FL ^

FEB 07 | Georgia Theater | Athens, GA ^

FEB 08 | Ziggy’s | Winston-Salem, NC ^

FEB 09 | Motorco| Durham, NC

FEB 11 | Hamilton | Washington, DC

FEB 12 | Ramshead Live | Baltimore, MD ^

FEB 13 | Union Transfer | Philadelphia, PA ^

FEB 14 | Bowery Ballroom | New York, NY %

FEB 15 | The Sinclair | Cambridge, MA %

FEB 16 | The Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun | Uncasville, CT

FEB 18 | Basement | Columbus, OH

FEB 21 | The Fillmore | Denver, CO ^ *

FEB 22 | Winter Wondergrass | Avon, CO

FEB 25 | State Room | Salt Lake City, UT

FEB 27 | Doug Fir Lounge | Portland, OR

FEB 28 | Doug Fir Lounge | Portland, OR

MAR 01 | Neumos | Seattle, WA

MAR 03 | Humbrews | Arcata, CA

APR 25-27 | Stagecoach Festival | Indio, CA

$ - w/ The Mother Hips

^ - w/ JJ Grey & Mofro

% - w/ Joe Pug

* - w/ Keller Williams

For more information on Nicki Bluhm and The Gramblers, click here: http://www.nickibluhm.com