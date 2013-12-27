Video: Taking Back Sunday's Adam Lazarra Premieres "Because It Works"

We love this! It's totally worth your time to check out this video of Taking Back Sunday's Adam Lazzara as he performs "Because It Works." This solo track features energetic acoustic guitar and some fun and funky harmonica, and appears on the recently released EP, I Surrender Records Presents: Our Voices, which also includes new solo material from Anthony Raneri of Bayside, Chris Conley of Saves The Day, and Vinnie Caruana of I Am The Avalanche.

Check out the video:

Find out more about I Surrender Records Presents: Our Voices