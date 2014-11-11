We are the Willows Release New Album ‘Picture (Portrait) Pt. 1)' Out Now

Minneapolis six-piece We Are The Willows released their new album Picture (Portrait) Pt. 1, this past week on The Homestead Records.

The band have drawn praise for their "orchestral indie rock that's not too far removed from Illinoise-era Sufjan [Stevens]" (Brooklyn Vegan).

But their impressive songcraft is only half of the story behind their excellent third full-length release. The inspiration behind the album is pulled from over 350 love letters front-man Peter Miller’s grandfather sent to his grandmother while stationed in the south pacific during World War II.

We Are The Willows' orchestral indie-rock ensemble features Miller's unique countertenor voice and guitar, supported by Jeremiah Satterthwaite (guitar/banjo), Leah Ottman (violin/voice/keys), Hilary James (cello/voice/keys), Travis Collins (bass), and Stephen Lindquist (drums/voice).

Together they craft dynamic, intimate songs with instruments and voices combining to create energetic rhythms and intricate melodies. Their heartfelt arrangements evoke shared nostalgic feelings of love and loss.

Listen to “Picture” here:

The band are currently closing out a string of mid-west tour dates in support of the new album. Upcoming dates below.

NOVEMBER

13 - Menomonie, WI - UW-Stout, Blue Devil Productions

14 - Eau Claire, WI - The House of Rock

15 - Des Moines, IA - The Vaudeville Mews

DECEMBER

13 - Saint Paul, MN - The Turf Club

Find out more at wearethewillows.com