Weezer Announces New Album and Previews First Cut "Cleopatra"

Santa Monica, CA’s Weezer are thrilled to share the iTunes pre-order for their highly anticipated ninth album, Everything Will be Alright In The End, released October 7th on Republic Records.

Those who pre-order the album TODAY will receive an instant download of acclaimed single, "Back to the Shack," and another incredible album track called "Cleopatra." Pre-order here>>

Fans who want to preview "Cleopatra" first can do check it out here:

Since forming in 1992, Weezer has released a myriad of celebrated, chart-topping albums, selling over 13 million records worldwide.

Following an intensely prolific couple years at the end of the aughts, the band chose to deliberately dial down the tempo in 2010, a move singer/guitarist Rivers Cuomo says allowed him to write at a slower pace, giving the songs he wanted to use for an album the time to gradually grow into their final forms.

When it came time to record the material, Weezer reunited with the man who helped them make some of their most iconic album-length work, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek. The resulting album is a stand-out gem in Weezer’s vast and varied catalogue, a reflection of a much-loved band at their very best.

Weezer tour dates:

9/12/14 Paso Robles, CA @ Vino Robles Amphitheatre

9/13/14 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

9/14/14 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/19/14 Denver, CO @ Riot Fest

10/2/14 San Jose, CA @ Events Center at San Jose State University

10/12/14 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital 2014

10/24/14 Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino – Grand Theatre

More info at www.weezer.com