ZZ Ward Announces New Single "LOVE 3X" —Listen Now!

Three years after her critically-acclaimed debut, Til The Casket Drops, ZZ Ward is back and her hotly anticipated follow-up album, This Means War.

The album is set for release on September 18.

Every track on This Means War exudes ZZ’s swagger and confident stance as she lets loose her soulful voice over an energetic and more rhythmic core.

The album, produced by GRAMMY Award-winner S1 (Kanye, Madonna, Eminem, Beyonce) and ZZ herself, This Means War is a sexy, girl power romp with a badass backbeat. Pre-order for the album is available today at http://smarturl.it/zza2.

Listen to the first single “LOVE 3X” below. Written by ZZ the song is a shiny but twisted, can’t-help-myself, love song with an infectious chorus and will be available today via all digital retailers.

With countless sold-out shows and buzzworthy festival performances under her belt, ZZ returns to the road with the Love & War Tour later this summer. This marks ZZ’s fourth headline trek across the U.S. which kicks off in Dallas on August 28 and continues through the fall. Initial dates are below, with support to be announced soon.