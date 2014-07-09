Trending

311 Discuss Their Formation on 'Guitar Center Sessions' —Exclusive Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive video featuring 311.

In the clip, which you can check out below, 311 visit Guitar Center Sessions so they can chat — with host Nic Harcourt — about their formation, roots and early days.

The 311 episode of Guitar Center Sessions will air 8 p.m. Sunday, July 13, on DIRECTV.

Here's the rest of this year's Guitar Center Sessions season:

  • July 13: 311
  • July 20: LP
  • July 27: Dawes
  • August 3: Alice in Chains
  • August 10: CHVRCHES
  • August 17: Cage the Elephant

For more about Guitar Center Sessions, visit sessions.guitarcenter.com.

