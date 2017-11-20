Guitarists Mourn Malcolm Young

Malcolm Young—the co-founder of AC/DC, and one of the greatest rhythm guitarists of all time—died on Saturday, November 18, at the age of 64. He had been battling dementia since 2014, when he was forced to leave the band.

Young's rhythm parts were the backbone of AC/DC, one of the most commercially successful and influential rock bands of all time. His rock-solid playing inspired untold thousands to pick up a guitar themselves, and it's difficult to imagine a hard-rock landscape without the lasting influence of his tone and style.

Unsurprisingly, guitarists around the world mourned his untimely passing over the weekend, paying tribute to him and his influence on social media.