AC/DC Play at an Australian High School in 1976

Above, you can witness some very early, and very engaging, footage of AC/DC.

The clip was filmed in 1976, after the release of their first major album, High Voltage, at little ol' St. Albans High School in their native Australia.

In the video, you'll hear/see “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll).” Although the film is a bit grainy and the sound a little muddy, you can still make out the schoolboy-uniform clad Angus Young’s frantic strut and Bon Scott’s gritty wail.

As always, enjoy!