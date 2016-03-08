AC/DC Reschedule 10 Shows to Save Brian Johnson's Hearing

AC/DC have been forced to reschedule 10 upcoming dates on the U.S. leg of their "Rock or Bust" World Tour.

Lead singer Brian Johnson has been advised by doctors to stop touring immediately—or risk "total hearing loss," according to a statement.

The affected performances start with tonight's show in Atlanta and run through April 4 at New York's Madison Square Garden. According to the statement, the dates will be made up later in the year, most likely with a guest vocalist.

Stay tuned for more information about these shows; current ticket holders are adviced to hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled dates or get a refund at point of purchase.

Althought not entirely unexpected, this news still comes as a shock to fans of the band, which is known for its powerful, high-energy rock that begs listeners to turn up the volume to neighbor-bothering levels. Gibson (the guitar maker, not former LA Dodger Kirk Gibson) once called AC/DC one of the 10 loudest bands of all time. Johnson joined the band in 1980 following the death of Bon Scott.

2016 Dates to Be Rescheduled

March 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

March 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

March 14 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 17 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

March 20 - Detroit, MI @ The Palace

March 23 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 26 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

March 29 - Buffalo, NY @ First Niagara Center

April 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

April 4 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Below, watch the band perform "High Voltage" February 17 in Chicago.