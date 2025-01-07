“I want to convey our heartfelt regret”: Angus and Malcolm Young’s childhood home has been demolished – despite being on the National Trust Register of Historic Houses

The childhood home of AC/DC electric guitar heroes Angus and Malcolm Young has been demolished, despite the fact it had been listed on Australia’s National Trust Register of Historic Houses.

Located at 4 Burleigh Street in Burwood, Sydney, the property became the Young home when the family moved in back in 1965, the same year that the pair’s older brother George Young released his debut album with The Easybeats.

In 1973, AC/DC formed at the address, and in 2013, it was added to the National Trust Register of Historic Houses. However, when it came to demolishing the property, the company responsible stressed it was unaware of the building’s cultural significance.

“We regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property’s background with us,” says Burwood Square Pty Ltd general manager Leon Kmita. “Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us. We are genuinely sorry for this oversight.

“On behalf of the team at Burwood Square, I want to convey our heartfelt regret. We now recognise how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide. We feel a strong responsibility to honour AC/DC’s legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard.

"While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story. To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right."

AC/DC - Malcolm and Angus - BACKSTAGE - 1983 - YouTube Watch On

The property was originally demolished to make way for a $28.75 million residential development, but now, in response to backlash from music fans, the site will be repurposed as a new tribute to AC/DC and the Young brothers.

Using material salvaged from the property, the developers have vowed to set up a bar or cafe where fans can “gather to celebrate the band’s enduring legacy”.

In response to the demolition and fan backlash, the local council stressed that, despite the fact the property was listed on the National Trust Register of Historic Houses, it was not protected under local or state legislation.

“As it is not heritage listed or protected under local or state legislation, and because The National Trust is a community-based, non-government organisation, with no statutory authority, the property does not have enforceable protections. Burwood Council remains committed to finding new ways to celebrate the Young family and the area’s rich musical heritage,” the council writes.

Childhood homes of influential musicians and guitar stars are often seen as sites of cultural significance. In 2022, Paul McCartney opened his own childhood home for unsigned artists to write and perform.

Before that, the home of fellow Beatle George Harrison went up for auction.