“I want to convey our heartfelt regret”: Angus and Malcolm Young’s childhood home has been demolished – despite being on the National Trust Register of Historic Houses

The property was demolished to make way for a multi-million dollar residential development

Brothers Malcolm Young and Angus Young of AC/DC perform on stage at Melbourne Park on February 11th 2001 in Melbourne, Australia
(Image credit: Martin Philbey/Redferns/Getty Images)

The childhood home of AC/DC electric guitar heroes Angus and Malcolm Young has been demolished, despite the fact it had been listed on Australia’s National Trust Register of Historic Houses.

Located at 4 Burleigh Street in Burwood, Sydney, the property became the Young home when the family moved in back in 1965, the same year that the pair’s older brother George Young released his debut album with The Easybeats.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.