“Match the tone of the short-pants rock God”: Crazy Tube Circuits bottles Angus Young’s tone in a pedal – including the secret sauce that shaped his guitar sounds (and Kiss, Pink Floyd and Metallica’s, too)

News
By
( , )
published

The Heatseeker is designed to replicate the spirit of Young's Marshall stack, but also includes a circuit inspired by a coveted piece of vintage gear used by other big name players

Crazy Tube Circuits Heatseeker
(Image credit: FACE MI YouTube)

Greek pedal maker Crazy Tube Circuits has unveiled the Heatseeker – a threefold amp-in-a-box pedal that promises to nail Angus Young’s guitar tone.

But, to go one step further, it also boasts a preamp and an additional dynamic enhancer circuit inspired by the Schaffer Vega Diversity wireless system – a cult piece of vintage gear that was championed by the likes of AC/DC, Kiss, Pink Floyd, and more throughout the mid-1970s.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.