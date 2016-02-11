Ace Frehley Covers "White Room," Reunites with Paul Stanley on New Album

This morning, the crew over at RollingStone.com premiered a new recording by former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley.

You can hear the song, a cover of "White Room," the classic 1968 Cream track from Wheels of Fire, below.

The song is from Frehley's new album, Origins Vol. 1, which is described as "a collection of 12 newly recorded classics from Ace’s formative years, featuring some of the biggest names in rock and roll."

Some of those names include Kiss frontman Paul Stanley, who joins Ace on Free's "Fire and Water." This marks the first time Stanley and Frehley have appeared on the same studio recording since Kiss' 1998 reunion album, Psycho Circus.

"We've always been friends," Frehley told RollingStone.com. "The press seems to amplify negativity. I guess it makes good copy."

Yeah, it's OK.

Anyway, other six-string-centric guests on Origins Vol. 1 include Slash, who trades solos on Thin Lizzy's "Emerald"; Lita Ford, who sings and plays lead guitar on the Troggs' "Wild Thing"; John 5, who plays guitar alongside Ace as he sings his classic Kiss composition "Parasite" for the first time (as well as Jimi Hendrix's "Spanish Castle Magic"); and Pearl Jam's Mike McCready plays guitar with Frehley as he finally sings his Kiss Alive! mainstay "Cold Gin."

By the way, "White Room" is available an iTunes instant-gratification track; humans who pre order the album on iTunes will receive "White Room" instantly. Use Google to help you find that link.

Here's the complete track list:

1. White Room (Cream)

2. Street Fighting Man (Rolling Stones)

3. Spanish Castle Magic (Jimi Hendrix) *John 5

4. Fire and Water (Free) *Paul Stanley

5. Emerald (Thin Lizzy) *Slash

6. Bring It On Home (Led Zeppelin)

7. Wild Thing (The Troggs) *Lita Ford

8. Parasite *John 5 (KISS)

9. Magic Carpet Ride (Steppenwolf)

10. Cold Gin *Mike McCready (KISS)

11. Till The End Of The Day (Kinks)

12. Rock and Roll Hell (KISS)

Ace also has announced a three-week-long U.S. tour, and you can check out the dates below. Carry on.

Ace Frehley on Tour:

2/26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

2/27 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

2/28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

3/2 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

3/4 - San Miguel, CA - The Ranch

3/5 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

3/6 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas

4/1 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

4/2 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

4/3 - Sunrise, FL - Markham Park - Rockfest 80's

4/5 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

4/7 - Danville, VA - Carrington Pavilion

4/9 - New Hope, PA - Havana New Hope

4/11 - New York, NY - BB King's Blues Club

4/12 - New York, NY - BB King's Blues Club

4/13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

4/15 - Wilkes Barre, PA - The F.M. Kirby Center

4/16 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance