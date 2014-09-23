Ace Frehley Visits Guitar Center in Hollywood —Video

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley recently dropped by the very-fun-to-visit Vintage Room at Guitar Center Hollywood.

While he was there, he chatted (on camera) about what it feels like to play music, his musical beginnings and his relationship with Gibson, the Les Paul and a whole lot more.

Below, you can check out the video that chronicles his visit.

Frehley's new solo album, Space Invader, was released last month.

