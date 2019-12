We recently dug up this amazing fingerstyle classical-guitar performance of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" by U.K. guitarist Ash Wainman.

Some of you might remember Luca Stricagnoli's recent acoustic guitar arrangement of this AC/DC classic from 1990; Wainman's version is essentially a classical-guitar version of that.

For more information and videos, be sure to follow Wainman on Facebook right here.