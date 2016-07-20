Chris Cornell Performs "One" with U2's Music and Metallica's Lyrics

(Image credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Right off the bat, this one is not new. In fact, it's from 2013. Still, we like it—and you might too. It's a fan-shot clip of Chris Cornell performing "One."

Songs titled "One" were huge for U2 and Metallica, even though the bands' respective "One" compositions have very little to do with each other. However, that didn't stop Cornell from blending both songs into "One" song.

As Cornell reveals in clip below, he went online to get the lyrics to U2's “One” because he didn’t quite know it by heart, but he entered “One lyrics” for his search and saw that Metallica's lyrics to “One” came up first. That gave him the idea to blend the songs.

Ergo, check out out Cornell's version of "One" below. It features U2's music and Metallica's lyrics. Enjoy!