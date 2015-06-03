Ed Sheeran Covers Iron Maiden and Limp Bizkit on 'Fallon' — Video

Last night, Ed Sheeran previewed his fictional new album—Ed Sheeran Sings Heavy Metal—on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon, who played a turtlenecked spokesman named Steve Joshua, called the album a disc for people who "enjoy the morbid and disturbing themes of heavy metal music, but wish it had a more cheerful, pleasant sound."

Sheeran then grabbed his Martin guitar and performed bits of Iron Maiden's "Run to the Hills," followed by Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff."

Of course, Ed Sheeran Sings Heavy Metal comes with a bonus disc, Ed Sheeran Sings Hardcore Rap. Sheeran also played a bit of Ty Dolla $ign's "Paranoid."

Watch it all unfold below!

