Ernie Ball Launches Aluminum Bronze Acoustic Prodigy Video Contest Featuring Andy McKee

Ernie Ball Presents the Aluminum Bronze Acoustic Prodigy video contest featuring Andy McKee, Powered by NRG Studios!

Ernie Ball has teamed up with McKee to find the next great acoustic guitar player! The company is asking players to submit a 15-second to two-minute video of their best original acoustic performance for a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Hollywood to record an EP at NRG Studios with McKee at the producing helm.

The Grand Prize winner also will receive an opening performance slot at one of McKee’s 2015 tour dates (nearest city to the winner), a Taylor 414CE acoustic guitar, a feature with Acoustic Guitar Magazine on AcousticGuitar.com and an Ernie Ball string endorsement.

Entrants can also earn a bonus entry for a chance to win a Taylor GS-Mini by showing their Aluminum Bronze packaging in their entry video!

To enter to win, submit your best original acoustic performance to ernieball.com/theprodigy or via Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with #AluminumBronze. Once your entry is submitted, share your video to gain votes! The top 50 fan-voted videos will go to final voting by a panel of Ernie Ball judges including McKee, NRG Studio employees and Ernie Ball.

Rules 'n' Such:

Must be a resident of the United States (open to U.S. only)

Must be at least 13 or older

Song must be original but does not need to include singing.

Must be acoustic guitar

No purchase necessary.

See the full list of rules right here.

For more information and to enter, step right this way.