How to Play Faster Scales, Presented by Guitar Salon International — Video

Think you’re fast?

I dare you to keep up with monster player Adam del Monte.

Here this flamenco master teaches you how to play even faster, addressing right-hand techniques and practice elements.

As one of the leading flamenco and classical guitarists/composers of his generation, del Monte has made it his mission to fully express himself in these two genres, transcending labels and convention.

Find out more about Adam and his music at adamdelmonte.com.

Guitar Salon International is the world’s largest dealer of fine classical and flamenco guitars since 1983, and the premier online community and resource for guitar-related discussion, entertainment and education.

The GSI website offers hundreds of performance videos, thousands of guitar listings in both an active webstore and our museum archive, a news blog and countless reference resources.

Find out more at guitarsalon.com.