Kelly Valleau’s Fingerstyle Acoustic Guitar Cover of Pink Floyd’s “Hey You” —Video Finds

We just had to post this beautiful acoustic cover of Pink Floyd’s “Hey You.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve shared the talents of masterful player Kelly Vallaeu. In fact, here he is offering his take on Metallica’s “Fade to Black.”

Today, however, is all about The Floyd. "Hey You" appears on the band’s 1979 album, The Wall, and kicks off the second disc of this double album.

The sound is killer, and we love the multi-cam effect Vallaeu used to create this video.

Vallaeu also offers a lesson and tab for his rendition, which you can check out at kellyvalleau.com.

For now, enjoy this gorgeous cover, and let us know what you think in the comment section below or on Facebook!