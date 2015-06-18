Samuel Orson Plays "Giraffe" and "Cookie Jar" — Video

Here are two new videos by a guitarist named Samuel Orson, whose new album/EP, Cascadia, was released earlier this month and is available now.

As you can see, Orson has a unique way of playing his Martin acoustic, and it definitely sounds a bit different. Orson places the guitar on his lap like a Dobro or lap steel, then frets and taps—adding a bass line and percussive elements along the way—from above.

Below, check out performance videos of "Giraffe," followed by "Cookie Jar," both of which can be found on Cascadia.

For more about Orson, visit samuelorson.com and follow him on Facebook.