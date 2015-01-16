That's One Big Guitar: Walk Off the Earth Perform "Rude" — Video

If you enjoy watching Canadian musicians play giant guitars, you might find this video amusing.

It's the official music video for "Rude" by Canada's Walk Off the Earth. And, as promised in the first sentence, it features a gigantic, yet seemingly functional, acoustic guitar.

The guitar (the brand is unknown as of this writing) is so big that it is pretty much the entire rhythm section. It's being used as a bass on the song while the drummer taps on it just a few feet away.

"Rude" is a cover of a hit by a Canadian reggae fusion band called Magic! (I'm not screaming; the exclamation point is actually part of the band's name.)

For more about Walk Off the Earth, follow them on Facebook..