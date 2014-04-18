Video Finds: Page & Plant Perform “Stairway to Heaven” Acoustic

Check out this rare video of Jimmy Page and Robert Plant performing “Stairway to Heaven” during a 1994 visit to Japan.

Following the demise of Led Zeppelin, the duo reunited in the early Nineties for an MTV Unplugged taping and subsequent live album, No Quarter: Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Unledded.

After releasing Unledded to wide praise, the duo then teamed up with engineer Steve Albini for 1998’s Walking into Clarksdale, an album composed of entirely new material.

Page and Plant went their separate ways again at the end of 1998. While they briefly reunited again in 2001, another collaborative album is yet to be seen.

“Stairway to Heaven” originally appeared on Led Zeppelin IV. Although it was never officially released as a single in the U.S., it was allegedly the most requested song on FM radio stations during the Seventies.

Watch below and enjoy!