Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Pride and Joy” Played on a Walmart Toy Guitar

This video dates to 2013, but we think it’s definitely worth a share, so here goes.

While visiting an empty Walmart at 3 a.m. one day, musician Clay Shelburn and his buddy Zac Stokes performed this impromptu version of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Pride and Joy” on a toy guitar.

We’re sure neither of them ever thought the video would reach 1.6 million views, but it’s no surprise that it did, as Shelburn’s licks (and singing) are pretty on point.

If you want to hear what Shelburn sounds like full-voiced and on a regular guitar, we’ve included another version of his “Pride and Joy” cover below. Enjoy!

You can keep up with Clay Shelburn on Facebook here.