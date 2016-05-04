Adrian Galysh Premieres New Song, “Barstool Monarchy”

(Image credit: Tamea Agle)

Speedy finger work, a raucous riff and soulful vocals make Adrian Galysh’s “Barstool Monarchy” both bad-ass and masterful.

The first single off of Galysh’s upcoming album, Into the Blue, the track is chock full of vibrant guitar solos, driving beats and a "welcome to the party" vibe. It’s a perfect example of well-executed, straight-up blues rock.

“This upbeat song started with the opening riff, which is revisited throughout the song," Galysh says. "It’s very much inspired by Jimi Hendrix and Deep Purple. ‘Barstool Monarchy’ features a great '69/'70 Fender Stratocaster I acquired at auction. The guitar was all original, sounded great and delivered the perfect Hendrix-era Strat tone for this tune!”

“Barstool Monarchy” is co-written by Galysh and vocalist Kacee Clanton, who is known for her soulful work with Joe Cocker, Luis Miguel, Beth Hart and Janis Joplin’s band, Big Brother and the Holding Company. The track also features Joey Heredia (Stevie Wonder, Tribal Tech) on drums, Paul Loranger (Eric Sardinas) on bass and Alan Okuye on organ.

Into the Blue, which was produced and recorded by Galysh in Los Angeles, draws heavily on the guitarist’s Seventies influences. And while Into the Blue is an all-vocal blues-rock affair, fans of Galysh’s guitar-heavy style will enjoy this very guitar-driven record. The album also features guest performances by studio session ace Carl Verheyen (Supertramp), who plays on Galysh’s energetic version of the Junior Wells classic “Messin’ with the Kid,” and chicken picker Johnny Hiland, who takes a string- and mind-bending guest solo on Bobby Blue Bland’s “Further on Up the Road.”

“Playing blues guitar needs to be a concise statement and requires simple, good tone,” Galysh said. “Into the Blue offers just that – blues-inspired songs that are straightforward in their arrangement, sound and instrumentation. I didn’t want to waste a single phrase and wanted to ensure that every solo reflects the song’s feel and intent.”

Galysh is a Los Angeles-based solo artist, session musician, composer, published author, GuitarWorld.com columnist and education coordinator for Guitar Center Lessons. He's also the author of Progressive Guitar Warm-Ups and Exercises. Praised by artists including Jennifer Batten and such outlets as Power Play Magazine, Galysh has a successful trajectory spanning four previous solo albums and numerous collaborations and performances with industry giants including Uli Jon Roth, Yngwie Malmsteen, Robben Ford, Mike Keneally, George Lynch, Warren DeMartini and many more.

Into the Blue will be available May 25 via iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and adriangalysh.com. You can preorder it here.