The Afterimage Premiere "Reach" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

Toronto, Canada’s the Afterimage have premiered an exclusive playthrough video for "Reach," a track from their new album, Lumiere, which is available now via Tragic Hero Records.

The band started out in 2012 with Kyle Anderson (vocals) and Dallas Bricker (bass). Rob Zalischi (drums), Sam Jacobs (guitar) and Michael Leo Valeri (guitar) were added to the mix later, coming aboard at different times in 2013.

The band's influences include Dance Gavin Dance, the 1975 and Hands Like Houses. They also pull metal influences from TesseracT, Meshuggah, the Contortionist and the Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza.

Lumiere showcases the band’s focus on melody and dynamics. It was engineered by Valeriote at Sundown Studios and Nick Sampson at Metro 37 Studios and mixed and mastered by Kris Crummett at Interlace Audio.

The Afterimage can be seen on the road now with ERRA, Polyphia and Invent Animate. For more about the Afterimage, follow them on Facebook.