The Agonist: "I Endeavor" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new guitar-playthrough video featuring Pascal (Paco) Jobin and Chris Kells of the Agonist, a Montreal-based five-piece metal outfit.

The track in the clip, which you can check out below, is "I Endeavor," a single from their latest album, Eye of Providence..

"We are honored to have our second guitar-playthrough video premiered on GuitarWorld.com," Jobin says.

"We've been getting awesome feedback from our fans after the first video, and we can't thank them enough. They've also been requesting a few songs in particular. I'm happy to say that this time we brought you one that was in high demand—probably because of its intricate lead parts, driven bass patterns, shredding solo, nice long guitar melodies and chord extensions!

"This video is once again filmed/edited by our own Chris Kells, and he's right there with me as we rip through this high-energy tune!"

