The Agonist: "A Necessary Evil" Guitar Playthrough — Exclusive Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new guitar-playthrough video featuring Pascal (Paco) Jobin and Danny Marino of the Agonist, a Montreal-based five-piece metal outfit.

The song in the clip, which you can check out below, is "A Necessary Evil," a single from their latest album, Eye of Providence.

"We've been getting a lot of requests from fans for guitar playthrough videos from Eye of Providence," Marino said. "So we picked a few songs and got our resident bassist/video director, Chris Kells, to shoot a couple of songs.

"This first video is for one of my favorite songs on the album, 'A Necessary Evil.' It has a nice blend of staccato riffing, interesting chord extensions and, of course, a ripping solo by my man, Paco Jobin!"

For more about the Agonist, follow them on Facebook.