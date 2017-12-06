Alastair Greene Premieres "Nome Zayne" Music Video

Today we’re thrilled to bring you the premiere of guitarist Alastair Greene’s new music video, "Nome Zayne.”

The track is taken from his latest LP, Dream Train, a collection of high energy blues-rock released by Rip Cat Records.

A previously unreleased song written by Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, “Nome Zayne” is the only cover on the album, and was recorded with Billy’s blessing.

Needless to say, Greene is honored to have the opportunity to record a song written by such a rock and roll legend. "Billy Gibbons is on a very short list of musicians who have pushed the boundaries of the blues," says Greene. “He wrote some of the best blues-rock songs of all time.”

Greene recently embarked on pursuing his music full time after seven years of touring the world as guitarist for Alan Parsons. “I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity Alan gave me to handle guitar and vocal duties in his band,” he says. “It was an honor to play the music created by the Alan Parsons Project to Alan’s fans around the world. But, after seven years, the time has come for me to truly pursue my own musical dream.”

With special guests like Walter Trout, Debbie Davies, Mike Zito, Dennis Gruenling and Mike Finnigan, the culmination of Greene’s musical experiences and influences all comes together on Dream Train. The album was produced by David Z, who previously has worked with Buddy Guy, Gov’t Mule, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Jonny Lang.

Check out "Nome Zayne" below, and pick up your copy of Dream Train at AlastairGreene.com.