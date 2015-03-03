Alex Skolnick Shreds on 'That Metal Show' — Video

"Alex, take us out!"

And so begins one of Alex Skolnick's shred showcases on last weekend's edition of That Metal Show.

You can check out Skolnick's solo in the video below.

As we reported earlier, Season 14 of That Metal Show consists of (a total of) 12 episodes and are being shot at New York City's Metropolis Studios Tuesday nights for broadcast the following Saturday on VH1 Classic. Tickets for upcoming tapings are available via Gotham Casting.

Season 14 marks the return of several fun segments, including “Metal Modem,” “TMS Top 5,” “Rank” and “Take It or Leave It.” The “Stump the Trunk” segment, where audience members go out of their way to test host Eddie Trunk’s knowledge, is also returning for the new season.

