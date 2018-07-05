Alice Cooper Announces New Live Album, 'A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris'

(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

Alice Cooper has announced a new live album, A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris.

A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris captures the final show of Cooper's 2017 Paranormal tour, and features guitarists Nita Strauss (a GW columnist!,) Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie, bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel. It contains a choice selection of classic Cooper hits, in addition to some highlights from Cooper's acclaimed 2017 album, Paranormal.

The two-disc set is set for an August 31 release via earMUSIC. You can preorder it right here, and check out its tracklist and cover art below.

For more, stop by alicecooper.com.

A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris tracklist:

CD 1

1. Brutal Planet

2. No More Mr. Nice Guy

3. Under My Wheels

4. Department of Youth

5. Pain

6. Billion Dollar Babies

7. The World Needs Guts

8. Woman of Mass Distraction

9. Poison

10. Halo of Flies

CD 2

1. Feed My Frankenstein

2. Cold Ethyl

3. Only Women Bleed

4. Paranoiac Personality

5. Ballad of Dwight Fry

6. Killer/I Love the Dead themes

7. I'm Eighteen

8. School's Out