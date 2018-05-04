Alice in Chains Premiere "The One You Know"

Alice in Chains have premiered "The One You Know," their first new song in five years. You can watch the track's music video above.

The track is the first single from the band's as-yet untitled upcoming album, which was produced by Nick Raskulinecz—who also produced the band's last two efforts, 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue.

“It’s a record we haven’t done yet, I can tell you that,” Jerry Cantrell told Guitar World about the new album in an interview last month. “But it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint. And we’re really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit… it’s good!”

The album has no release date as of yet, though Cantrell also mentioned in the interview that it would be released “Probably sometime this summer.”

