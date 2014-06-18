Allegaeon Premiere "Our Cosmic Casket" Music Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Our Cosmic Casket," the new music video by Allegaeon.

Track is from the band's new album, Elements of the Infinite, will be released June 24 by Metal Blade Records. The album was recorded, mixed and mastered by Dave Otero at Flatline Audio in Colorado earlier this year.

"When we set out to film two music videos to help promote the new record, we decided to choose polar opposites in terms of musical feeling. One being '1.618' in the more melodic sense, and 'Our Cosmic Casket' in the more straight-up death metal sense," said guitarist Greg Burgess. "Our thought process was to try to encompass every facet of our audience, and which style they were more drawn to.

"Each of these videos makes up a part of an overall story arc we plan to film. Part one being '1.618,' and now part two, 'Our Cosmic Casket.' This video story line basically is we needed to get rid of our merch guy Myles, so we can pretend to be all brutal and film a serious video. Of course, in classic Allegaeon fashion, it gets screwed up. Myles returns early and blows the whole vibe of what we were going for.

"This is probably the weakest of the videos as far as story arc goes, but it sets up three and four perfectly. Basically, this is Allegaeon's Star Wars Episode I, without Jar Jar, of course.

"Lyrically this song is about nearing the event horizon of a black hole and what it would be like as we approached one. More specifically, as if a black hole were nearing earth and sucking our oxygen from our atmosphere. The effects it would have on our senses and so forth. Musically it's probably the most aggressive tune on the record. It takes influences from a variety of classic death metal, and even has a touch of djent in one section. They really complimented each other when played in sequence."

For more about Allegaeon, visit metalblade.com/allegaeon. Check out their current tour dates below the YouTube player!

ALLEGAEON W/Chimaira, The Plot in You, Upon This Dawning: