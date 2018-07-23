Alter Bridge Announce New Album, 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall'

Alter Bridge have announced a new live album, Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

Recorded during the band's two sold-out performances at London's Royal Albert Hall in November 2017, Live at the Royal Albert Hall will features 21 tracks, including some of the band's biggest hits, fan favorites and some rare deep cuts. You can watch a trailer for the album above.

"I think out of all the years of doing this [music], this experience is the top two or three highlights without a doubt," singer Myles Kennedy says in the trailer. "It's something that none of us are going to forget."

Live at the Royal Albert Hall will be available via Napalm Records on September 7. You can preorder the album right here, and check out its tracklist below.

Live at the Royal Albert Hall tracklist:

01. Slip To The Void

02. Addicted To Pain

03. Before Tomorrow Comes

04. The Writing On The Wall

05. Cry Of Achilles

06. In Loving Memory

07. Fortress

08. Ties That Bind

09. The Other Side

10. Brand New Start

11. Ghost Of Days Gone By

12. The Last Hero

13. The End Is Here

14. Words Darker Than Their Wings

15. Waters Rising

16. Lover

17. Wonderful Life/Watch Over You

18. This Side Of Fate

19. Broken Wings

20. Blackbird

21. Open Your Eyes