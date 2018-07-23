Alter Bridge Announce New Album, 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall'

Alter Bridge have announced a new live album, Live at the Royal Albert Hall.
Recorded during the band's two sold-out performances at London's Royal Albert Hall in November 2017, Live at the Royal Albert Hall will features 21 tracks, including some of the band's biggest hits, fan favorites and some rare deep cuts. You can watch a trailer for the album above.
"I think out of all the years of doing this [music], this experience is the top two or three highlights without a doubt," singer Myles Kennedy says in the trailer. "It's something that none of us are going to forget."
Live at the Royal Albert Hall will be available via Napalm Records on September 7. You can preorder the album right here, and check out its tracklist below.
Live at the Royal Albert Hall tracklist:
01. Slip To The Void
02. Addicted To Pain
03. Before Tomorrow Comes
04. The Writing On The Wall
05. Cry Of Achilles
06. In Loving Memory
07. Fortress
08. Ties That Bind
09. The Other Side
10. Brand New Start
11. Ghost Of Days Gone By
12. The Last Hero
13. The End Is Here
14. Words Darker Than Their Wings
15. Waters Rising
16. Lover
17. Wonderful Life/Watch Over You
18. This Side Of Fate
19. Broken Wings
20. Blackbird
21. Open Your Eyes