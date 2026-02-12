Guitar Center has elected to go big for their epic Presidents' Day sale with a mind-blowing $900 off a Gibson Les Paul Standard, and so much more

Well, Presidents' Day is almost here, and that can only mean one thing: guitar bargains! Many of our favorite music retailers are getting in on the action, but Guitar Center may just be offering the most bang for your buck. Guitar Center is currently offering up to 30% off a wide range of big-name guitar gear.

This impressive sale offers generous discounts on some of the most popular electric guitars , stunning beginner acoustic guitars, and pedalboard essentials such as Line 6 multi-effects, plus much more. So, regardless of what you need to stock up on, you'll be sure to find a deal.

Guitar Center Presidents' Day Sale: up to 30% off

There's a lot on offer here, from stunning guitars, tube amps for gigging, and a slew of pedals. That said, it's not just guitar gear that's seen a discount. Every member of your band can get in on the action, with pianos, drum kits, and PA systems also on offer.

Presidents' Day has long been an excellent time for guitarists to pick up a bargain, and this year's sale definitely doesn't disappoint.

A few of our favorites include a whopping $900 off a stunning Gibson Les Paul. Always fancied experiencing the legendary tone of the Golden Era of guitars, all without selling a kidney or remortgaging the house? Well, the Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s AAA flame top may well be the answer. As you’d expect, this gorgeous LP features a mahogany body, topped with a stunning AAA figured maple top, and is finished in sweet Honey Lemon Burst. Delivering the complex, three-dimensional tones that shaped generations of players across every genre, this '60s-spec Les Paul combines vintage magic with effortless modern playability, and frankly, it’s a bargain with a whopping $900 off!

Now, the Fender Player Series has long been a favorite of beginners and pros alike – and thankfully, the latest iteration, the aptly named Player II, is every bit as good. Updated, revised, and now sporting a few choice upgrades taken from the Player Plus range, the Player II offers even more value than the previous version - and you can grab one for $190 off at Guitar Center.

For me, Fender’s Player II Stratocaster finds an excellent balance between modernity and tradition, more aligned with early Strat designs than its luxuriantly smoky Racing Green colorway would suggest. A modern C-profile neck and medium-jumbo fretwork combine for a slick feel under hand, while Fender’s Alnico V single-coils fully bring the surf. This is a workhorse Strat, and Guitar Center has it at one of the best prices around right now.

Looking for an acoustic guitar? Well, the Taylor 214ce DLX Sunset Blvd would be my pick. This Grand Auditorium features a solid Sitka spruce top and layered Indian rosewood back and sides, offering a comfortable, versatile body shape that suits both strummers and fingerstyle players. Save $200 right now.

Obviously, there's a lot more on offer, so it's worth browsing through the sale to see if anything takes your fancy. You have until 18 February to grab a bargain, so if you see something you like, don't hang about, as you don't have long.

Shop the full Guitar Center Presidents' Day sale below