“I took Gem Archer’s job when he joined Oasis. Brian Robertson from Thin Lizzy came in on Saturdays and we’d just play”: How a job in the “party guitar shop” gave Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne his start in the industry
Walbourne reminisces about the guitar store that started it all – and why music shops and venues are crucial for up-and-coming musicians
The Pretenders’ lead guitarist James Walbourne got his start in the music industry thanks to a job in a local guitar shop – a warm-up, if you will, to networking and navigating the personal and professional dynamics of being in a band.
“You need to be able to play well and with others – and I mean in a room with people,” he asserts in an interview with BOSS. “When I was growing up, there was no YouTube or social media, so you had to leave your bedroom to connect with other musicians.”
The best place to meet other like-minded musicians and brush shoulders with would-be rock stars? Guitar stores.
“Music shops were a good place to meet people,” he replies. “I met so many musicians in Angel Music. I worked there for a bit when I was 19 and 20. I took [guitarist] Gem Archer’s job when he joined Oasis.
“Robbo [Brian Robertson] from Thin Lizzy came in on Saturdays to work with me, and we’d just play. This guitar shop was the hub, and absolutely everyone would come in.”
It was so much of a musician's hotspot that Walbourne says it quickly earned a reputation as a “party guitar shop.”
“It was big for me growing up,” he reminisces. “It’s where I met a lot of people. That’s where I met Martin Kelly, my manager. It was a big community. But it’s gone now. The same thing is happening to music venues. It’s a shame there are fewer around these days.
“There was nothing better than going into a pub and watching a band. They could be the best or the worst band, but to just see actual humans getting together and playing music was great. I mean, that’s how I learnt. It’s massive. The whole community thing is not as prevalent now.”
In a double interview with Pretenders guitar wielders Walbourne and Hynde, the two discussed why founding member Jimmy Scott forever cemented the band’s guitar tone, Chrissie’s iconic Ice Blue Telecaster and the best Pretenders riffs.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
